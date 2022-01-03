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JFK | The Magnificence Of The 3, 6, 9 | Jan, 3 2021
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42 views • January 03, 2022
John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, was 'assassinated' on Friday, November 22, 1963, at 12:30 p.m. CST in Dallas, Texas, while riding in a presidential motorcade through Dealey Plaza.
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