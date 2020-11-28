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Brian Schweberger's 55th Ace Disc Golf Hole in One
Sublime Flight
Sublime Flight
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32 views • November 28, 2020
Check out this Sublime Flight footage of Brian Schweberger's awesome Ace at the Downtown Urban Open disc golf tournament in Cary, North Carolina on November 29th 2015. This two round PDGA event took place in the streets of downtown Cary where players had to maneuver their discs through a wide variety of obstacles including a parking deck. Schwebby's hole in one was an anhyzer backhand throw from an elevated tee pad on a bridge. His Innova KC Aviar disc went right into the heart of the chains. The song is "Early Riser" by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... Check out SublimeFlight.com for more disc golf action and we are at facebook.com/SublimeFlight.

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