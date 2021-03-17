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The Bamboozlers Syndicate - Deep State and Technocracy Merge
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170 views • March 17, 2021
I trace the activity & the shocking roots of Forensic Technologies International (FTI). There is more to this story which I will cover in a future video, but for now join me as I explore this Deep State 'fixer' with tentacles that will blow your mind. I offer my work for free, but to voluntarily support me you can click here: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php . A HUGE thank you to all who have contributed either financially or with incredible letters, prayers, gifts and in other ways. You are the BEST audience on the internet!
References:
In the Garden of Allah: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DlWqxTpsrnk
RTI About Us: http://www.rticonsulting.com/about-us
CNN can use drones over crowds: (no mention of RTI in article): https://cnnpressroom.blogs.cnn.com/2017/10/18/cnn-receives-breakthrough-part-107-waiver-for-operations-over-people/
VIDEO: Real World or Simulation, Amazing Polly: https://www.bitchute.com/video/cAnSkQojE_4/
NBC Trump Taxes investigation: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/prosecutors-just-got-millions-trump-documents-his-taxes-are-just-n1258876
Steele Dossier FTI: https://foreignpolicy.com/2018/02/12/former-senior-fbi-official-is-leading-buzzfeeds-effort-to-verify-trump-dossier/
Politico Manafort Hawker FTI: https://www.politico.com/story/2019/07/12/consultant-manafort-foreign-agent-1415653
Jordan Rae Kelly: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/05/14/2033411/0/en/FTI-Consulting-s-Jordan-Rae-Kelly-Named-to-Global-Investigations-Review-s-40-Under-40-List.html
MBS & Bezos phone: https://www.businessinsider.com/jeff-bezos-phone-hacked-saudi-crown-prince-mbs-whatsapp-report-2020-1
VIDEO: Cahill & Austin Fitts Talk: https://www.brighteon.com/5065f5f9-db0d-4522-822b-1ffe1df44aa5
Cyber polygon: https://sociable.co/technology/prepping-cyber-pandemic-cyber-polygon-stage-supply-chain-attack-simulation/
FTI Journal Cyber Threats: https://www.fticonsulting.com/insights/fti-journal/new-evolving-threats-cybersecurity-flashpoints-2021
Tom Foulds Manhattan Project “Downwinders” lawsuit: https://www.manhattanprojectvoices.org/oral-histories/tom-fouldss-interview
References:
In the Garden of Allah: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DlWqxTpsrnk
RTI About Us: http://www.rticonsulting.com/about-us
CNN can use drones over crowds: (no mention of RTI in article): https://cnnpressroom.blogs.cnn.com/2017/10/18/cnn-receives-breakthrough-part-107-waiver-for-operations-over-people/
VIDEO: Real World or Simulation, Amazing Polly: https://www.bitchute.com/video/cAnSkQojE_4/
NBC Trump Taxes investigation: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/prosecutors-just-got-millions-trump-documents-his-taxes-are-just-n1258876
Steele Dossier FTI: https://foreignpolicy.com/2018/02/12/former-senior-fbi-official-is-leading-buzzfeeds-effort-to-verify-trump-dossier/
Politico Manafort Hawker FTI: https://www.politico.com/story/2019/07/12/consultant-manafort-foreign-agent-1415653
Jordan Rae Kelly: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/05/14/2033411/0/en/FTI-Consulting-s-Jordan-Rae-Kelly-Named-to-Global-Investigations-Review-s-40-Under-40-List.html
MBS & Bezos phone: https://www.businessinsider.com/jeff-bezos-phone-hacked-saudi-crown-prince-mbs-whatsapp-report-2020-1
VIDEO: Cahill & Austin Fitts Talk: https://www.brighteon.com/5065f5f9-db0d-4522-822b-1ffe1df44aa5
Cyber polygon: https://sociable.co/technology/prepping-cyber-pandemic-cyber-polygon-stage-supply-chain-attack-simulation/
FTI Journal Cyber Threats: https://www.fticonsulting.com/insights/fti-journal/new-evolving-threats-cybersecurity-flashpoints-2021
Tom Foulds Manhattan Project “Downwinders” lawsuit: https://www.manhattanprojectvoices.org/oral-histories/tom-fouldss-interview
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