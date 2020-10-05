Fauci, NIH & US Gov Have Multi Decade Deep Financial Ties to China Virus Research w/ David Martin

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Thought leader, David Martin, joins the program to explain his multi-decade research regarding the funding of SARS/Coronavirus family of viruses. He has famously exposed that the NIH/China partnership has resulted in business ventures worldwide aiming to monetize the coronavirus applications. You can learn more about David Martin and his work on his website at https://DavidMartin.World or on his Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/DavidMartin...
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MUSIC CREDITS: "The Battle of 1066" by Patrick Patrikios - licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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