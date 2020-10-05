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Fauci, NIH & US Gov Have Multi Decade Deep Financial Ties to China Virus Research w/ David Martin
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64 views • October 05, 2020
Sarah Westall

Thought leader, David Martin, joins the program to explain his multi-decade research regarding the funding of SARS/Coronavirus family of viruses. He has famously exposed that the NIH/China partnership has resulted in business ventures worldwide aiming to monetize the coronavirus applications. You can learn more about David Martin and his work on his website at https://DavidMartin.World or on his Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/DavidMartin...

Join Patreon & see my exclusive with David Martin on Patreon at https://Patreon.com/SarahWestall

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MUSIC CREDITS: "The Battle of 1066" by Patrick Patrikios - licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
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maskvaccinemanipulationnihfaucisarah westalllockdownus govcoronavirusvirus researchfinancial tieschina maneydavid martincovid-19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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