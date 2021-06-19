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#MAGNETCHALLENGE - Brittany Galvin Uses EMF Meter to Prove She's Magnetic
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119 views • June 19, 2021
Brittany Galvin uses Cambridge Labs EMF, Meter Radiation Detector to verify internal magnetic condition following a CT scan and brain MRI.
AMAZON PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: "Cambridge Labs Rechargeable EMF Meter, Radiation Detector, Electromagnetic Field Tester, Smart Counter, Great Reader for The Home, Office Or Ghost Hunting, Handheld Digital Sensor, Red"
https://www.amazon.com/Cambridge-Labs-Rechargeable-Meter-Electromagnetic/dp/B07TKBJW6T
AMAZON PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: "Cambridge Labs Rechargeable EMF Meter, Radiation Detector, Electromagnetic Field Tester, Smart Counter, Great Reader for The Home, Office Or Ghost Hunting, Handheld Digital Sensor, Red"
https://www.amazon.com/Cambridge-Labs-Rechargeable-Meter-Electromagnetic/dp/B07TKBJW6T
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