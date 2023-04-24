The irreducible mind 2; (distant) mental influence on living systems

Psychophysiological effects on autonomic functions through suggestive hypnosis or prayer are real!

It is unlike the materialistic scientism wants us to believe, we are so much more than a closed biological unit and our power extends much further than the layer of our skin. Our collective consciousness is a fundamental aspect of our Creation.

Distant mental influence on living systems; predictive (low energy cursed) programming vs prayer (high energy Gods' power). My video about the power of fasting and prayer as my video on "love informed" structured water include what is confirmed yet again in this book. Everything is energy, frequency and vibration, so much more than meets the eye.

