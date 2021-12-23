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Australia’s Chief Pharmacist Says Public Needs to Accept Boosters & Mask Mandates For “Many Years” to Come
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161 views • December 23, 2021
From INFOWARS
Australia’s chief pharmacist says the public “just need to accept” they will have to take regular vaccine booster shots and continue wearing masks for “many years” to come.
Australia’s chief pharmacist says the public “just need to accept” they will have to take regular vaccine booster shots and continue wearing masks for “many years” to come.
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