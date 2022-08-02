ADHD "Medication", Antidepressants Tied To Exploding Suicide

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Not only is CPS trafficking children, but they are also shoving dangerous drugs down their throats while they’re at it.
Dr. Peter Breggin was a Professor at Harvard University. He is known as “The Conscience of Psychiatry”, & has done some fantastic works for the stopping of Eugenical programs that were GOVERNMENT FUNDED, & for exposing CPS and their corrupt ways.
He joins to talk about the Pharmaceuticals administered to foster children, and how these drugs are EXTREMELY dangerous to children!
Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!
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