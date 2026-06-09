⚠️ Bloodthirsty Ben-Gvir urges civilians to arm up



This is the same minister who backs executing 'terrorists' without fair trial.



Now he wants guns in everyone's hands…

Adding, what he said on May 30th:

Ben-Gvir calls for Dahieh to be 'flattened, flattened, and flattened again'



Dahieh is a densely populated southern suburb of Beirut — home to hundreds of thousands of civilians. Israel's National Security Minister wants it erased.





"What hurts them is the Dahieh… The Dahieh needs to be flattened… we need to go after the Dahieh — flatten it, flatten it, and flatten it again," he said.



Finance Minister Smotrich proposed destroying 10 buildings for every drone fired earlier this week.

