LA Wildfires: A Failure Of Liberal Government

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you needed any more evidence that libs and their policies have completely destroyed California, look no further than the wildfires in L.A.
The full episode is linked below.
Redacted News (8 January 2025)
https://rumble.com/v678fyv-wef-is-in-full-panic-mode-over-trump-la-wildfires-a-failure-of-liberal-gove.html