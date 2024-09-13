The Debt System - Deceived into the World of Commerce - Maritime Admiralty Law

The American People, and ALL PEOPLE around the world, have been enslaved by a system of deception, Fraud, and LIES!





EVERYTHING you thought you knew about our "Legal System" is WRONG!

"Legal" literally means "Against YHWH's Law"





YOU were turned into "chattel property" of a Corporation with your "Birth Certificate." This is just a FACT!





It was an unlawful, fraudulent act, but it was done!

And it is STILL being done!





The people of the world need to come into this knowledge RIGHT NOW!

And stop participating in this giant fraud based scam!





There is lots of information on this subject out there, YOU just need too take the time to learn it! STOP participating in their fraud based "Game of DEBT"





Reclaim your birthright as a LIVING MAN or WOMAN!

STOP consenting to being ruled over by criminals in black robes, #Police, and the scumbag political #Parasites that direct them!





original video:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/8GX1uYKlSv46/





May YHWH give us all the discernment we need to tear down this system of slavery we have been born into, and free our brothers and sisters





Hosea 4:6

“My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.”





