USA Coup d'état ? The Black Robe Regiment ! - Dr. Steve Pieczenik

Dr. Steve Pieczenik presents information to The World on a Coup d'état in the USA.

January 21 or Before he predicts that TRUMP will remain President

Italian Government Will Collapse

Pope will be Arrested

Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, The Bidens, Mit Romney and others will all be arrested.

A State of Marshall Law exists in the USA right Now

The next few days will be Historical

Remain Calm Fellow Patriots

Sit Back and Watch History in the Making.



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