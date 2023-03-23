https://gettr.com/post/p2cboz0bb05

03/22/2023 Nicole's interview with Winn Tucson: The DOJ and SEC falsely accused Mr. Miles Guo of fraud on GTV investors. GTV is a social platform where people’s voices can be heard, but the SEC doesn’t want it to be happening. Through the case, we can see that the Justice system has been highly politicized and weaponized by the CCP.





03/22/2023 妮可接受Winn Tucson电台采访：美国司法部(DOJ)和证券交易委员会(SEC)错误地指控郭文贵先生涉及诈欺GTV投资者。GTV是一个能够让人们自由发声的平台，而SEC却不乐见。通过这个案子，我们看到中共已经完全将美国的司法系统变成高度政治和武器化的工具。



