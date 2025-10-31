Prince Andrew STRIPPED of Title & Evicted from Royal Lodge!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOCKING ROYAL PURGE: In a historic move today (October 30, 2025), King Charles has stripped his brother Prince Andrew of ALL royal titles – including "Prince" and Duke of York – and ordered him to vacate the lavish Royal Lodge mansion in Windsor. Now just "Andrew Mountbatten Windsor," Andrew's fall from grace over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and sexual abuse allegations marks the biggest royal takedown in over 100 years!On this Maverick News breakdown:Why now? New pressure from MPs, victims' lawyers, and leaked Epstein docs exposed Andrew's "peppercorn rent" sweetheart deal on the 30-room estate.
What it means for the monarchy: Is this justice for Epstein's victims like Virginia Giuffre, or just damage control for King Charles?
Andrew's daughters (Beatrice & Eugenie) keep their status – but will this ripple to other royals?
Historical precedent: Last title stripping? A WWI traitor in 1917!