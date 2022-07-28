Russian Sailors Held Hostage in a Ukrainian Port Recorded a Video Message - Eng SUBS - 072822

"We cannot go ashore - we are guarded by armed men."





◾️Russian sailors who were held hostage in a Ukrainian port recorded a video message asking them to return home.





◾️The vessel "Volgo-Balt 225" came to the repair plant in the city of Izmail in the Odessa region in early February, and after the start of the SVO, the Ukrainian military forbade the crew to leave it.





◾️Every day the sailors are inspected and their documents are checked. People are running out of food, water, communication is not working, and it is impossible to pay for it, since the cards do not work.





◾️There are eight people on board, in total, 67 Russians are allegedly being held in the port on other ships from the Russian Federation.





◾️Earlier, Tatyana Moskalkova, Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, said that she was in constant correspondence with the Ukrainian side on the release of sailors.