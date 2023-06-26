Peter Navarro | Taking Back Trump's America | Navarro's Incredible MAGA Interview With Former Navy Seal Jack Carr -- Part Three

On Friday, Peter Navarro guest-hosted Steve Bannon’s War Room and spent the whole hour with former Navy Seal turned best-selling author Jack Carr breaking down his new book Only the Dead through the lens of MAGA.
Carr has established himself as the King of the Military Thriller yet his prose transcends the genre with incredibly insightful geopolitical and political analysis.
His grasp of MAGA principles such as an end to endless wars, secure borders, fair elections, and a strong American manufacturing and defense industrial base is iron-tight.
For any of your friends who think MAGA is a four letter word, this would be a good book and interview to recommend.
