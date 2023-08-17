Create New Account
Horrors of Evil Rising/ Directed Energy Weapons Maui, Ca Towns Santa Rosa, Paradise, Redding,Clearlake, Berryessa/ Enduring Evil Times and the Painfall Impacts They Cause/ Great Power in God
Describing the events occurring in our world with Geoengineering weapons and directed energy weapons. The difficulty of seeing evil triumphing in our times. Keeping hope alive and trusting in Gods power.

Keywords
weaponsenergydewhopefiresendurancepower of goddirected

