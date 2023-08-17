Horrors of Evil Rising/ Directed Energy Weapons Maui, Ca Towns Santa Rosa, Paradise, Redding,Clearlake, Berryessa/ Enduring Evil Times and the Painfall Impacts They Cause/ Great Power in God

Describing the events occurring in our world with Geoengineering weapons and directed energy weapons. The difficulty of seeing evil triumphing in our times. Keeping hope alive and trusting in Gods power.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.