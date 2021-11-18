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Depuis quand a-t-on besoin que l’on nous vante un vaccin pour échapper à un virus des plus mortels ?
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31 views • November 18, 2021
Tout comme le Pass sanitaire démontre que celui-ci n'a rien à voir avec la santé, ces vidéos font de même. Le premier est en relation directe le contrôle des populations, et les secondes, fortement érotisées, n’ont qu’un seul but : faire récolter un maximum de pognon aux laboratoires pharmaceutiques.
Mais le summum de la pourriture ici, c'est que ces publicités ont été commandées par l'UNICEF. Je vous laisse réfléchir là-dessus.
Source vidéo :
https://vimeo.com/491631096
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
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Mais le summum de la pourriture ici, c'est que ces publicités ont été commandées par l'UNICEF. Je vous laisse réfléchir là-dessus.
Source vidéo :
https://vimeo.com/491631096
========================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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