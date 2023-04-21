Jackson Hinkle: THIS Changes Everything - The DIVE, 042023 (mirrored)

Mirrored from Brighteon channel Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth at:-

https://www.brighteon.com/b6ab8f26-c298-48fc-80f1-a1b5c09a6c90



'm sharing this video from, 'The DIVE with Jackson Hinkle', on YouTube, with some of the description, plus link to article.





This is disturbing for anyone that causes 'Discord":





“The department will not hesitate to expose and prosecute those who sow discord and corrupt U.S. elections in service of hostile foreign interests, regardless of whether the culprits are U.S. citizens or foreign individuals abroad,” Olsen said in a news release.





Here is the article Jackson is referring to,





Members of the Uhuru Movement are charged in a Russian plot to interfere in U.S. elections https://wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu/courts-law/2023-04-18/members-uhuru-movement-charged-russian-plot-interfere-elections





Support the show with a contribution: Locals: https://jacksonhinkle.locals.com/support





Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/jacksonhinkle

GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/jacksonhin.





Subscribe to the Show:





Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/TheDiveWithJac...





Discord: https://www.discord.gg/T23vzEH





Telegram: https://t.me/jacksonhinkle





Rokfin: https://www.rokfin.com/jacksonhinkle

Odysee: odysee.com/@thedivewithjackson:0





Follow Jackson: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonhinklle

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/jacksonhinklle









The Dive with Jackson Hinkle is an American perspective on news & politics which airs daily. DISCLAIMER: I am not a financial adviser. I only express my opinion based on my experience. Your experience may be different. These videos are for educational and inspirational purposes only. Investing of any kind involves risk. While it is possible to minimize risk, your investments are solely your responsibility. It is imperative that you conduct your own research. There is no guarantee of gains or losses on investments. AFFILIATE DISCLOSURE: Some of the links on this channel are affiliate links, meaning, at NO additional cost to you, I may earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase and/or subscribe. However, this does not impact my opinion. We recommend them because they are helpful and useful, not because of the small commissions we make if you decide to use their services. Please do not spend any money on these products unless you feel you need them or that they will help you achieve your goals.







