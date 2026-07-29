Beyond Germ Theory, an interview with Robert Scott Bell

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Looking beyond germ theory has become a growing topic of discussion as people revisit ideas about health, resilience, and the role of the body's internal environment. Conversations around terrain theory continue to raise questions about immunity, nutrition, lifestyle, and overall wellness, encouraging a broader perspective on health. Whether you agree or disagree, understanding different viewpoints can lead to more informed discussions. Watch the latest interview to explore these perspectives and decide for yourself.
#HealthDiscussion #Wellness #CriticalThinking #NaturalHealth
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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