BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump's Secret Plan to Dismantle Bank and Government Power | News Behind the News
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
61 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 1 day ago

In this August 2025 edition of the news behind the news, Sean Morgan reveals President Trump’s masterful strategy to restructure the American economy, stripping power from bankers and government to empower the people. Expertly analyzed by researcher Joe Lange (@JoeLangeX), this plan includes taking Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac public, launching the "Great American Mortgage Corporation" IPO, and targeting the abolition of the Fed, IRS, and various taxes.


With Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as the anointed architect—now also acting IRS commissioner—Trump orchestrates this golden age through legal, governmental, economic, and narrative moves. Discover how trade profit dividends, decentralized financing, and a potential gold-backed dollar could make homeownership achievable for all, ending the feudal system dominated by private equity. Credit to Joe Lange (@JoeLangeX) and @amuse (@https://x.com/amuse/status/1951657394833891660) for their insights.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


Get The Sean Morgan Report at

https://SeanMorganReport.Substack.com


Visit jmcbroadcasting for past reports and subscribe to the Sean Morgan Report at seanmorganreport.substack.com for updates.

Keywords
end the fedamerican economyfannie maefreddie macdecentralized financesean morgan reportabolish the irsscott bessenttrump 2025economic revivalgreat american mortgagegold backed dollarhomeownership for alleconomic empowermentjoe langexjmc broadcastingtrade profit dividendsfeudalism endsprivate equity reformpublic ipo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy