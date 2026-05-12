Mandela Effect: CERN Insider Speaks Out — “Something Is Wrong with Reality”, Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger. This is a two-part video. The first 17 minutes was posted by Medeea Greere with the following headline: CERN, THE MANDELA EFFECT, AND OUR ALTERED REALITY

EXPOSED: CERN Insider Speaks Out — “Something Is Wrong with Reality” | A MUST-SEE VIDEO https://amg-news.com/exposed-cern-insider-... (I reached this link the first time, but then I had problems bringing it up.)





The second half of the video is one that I made with Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, which is on my YT Channel. I also posted another video with Dr. Stuckelberger entitled "Dr. Astrid Reveals Secrets about CERN and the Mandela Effect!" which you can pull up on my YT Channel. (YT won't allow me to post the link here, but I will in a comment if I can.)





Source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZTLWgvccWQ