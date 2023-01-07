Create New Account
Jay Dyer - A short analysis of Jonas Salk's1972 book 'The Survival of The Wisest' - 1-29-2019
86 views
Published Yesterday |

In this 7 minute encapsulation of Jonas Salk's book 'Survival of the Wisest,' Jay gets to the heart of the dogmatism that drives the "scientific technological elite" as President Eisenhower referred to them. This is an information filled clip.http://jaysanalysis.com/

Keywords
evilelitesupremacytechnocratsjay dyerjonas salkmorlocksscience eloy

