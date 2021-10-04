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How States Can Rein in Unconstitutional Wars
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250 views • October 04, 2021
State governments can play an important role in restraining the federal government when it comes to launching lawless and unconstitutional no-win wars, explains founder of Bring Our Troops Home and U.S. military veteran Dan McKnight in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman on Conversations That Matter. The legislation his organization is pushing, Defend Our Guard, would prohibit National Guard soldiers from a state from being deployed in any war that was not declared by Congress as required by the Constitution. More than 30 state legislatures have introduced the bill already, and the movement is growing, McKnight explained. The United States has been building an empire and it's time for that to stop, he said.
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