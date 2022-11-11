11-11-2022 It's Deconstruction Time!

Episode 106





Was the red wave as obvious as many of us hoped? No, but it was there...We did our job on voting day. The media lies are unreal, and very obvious, and the DeSantis media push is a trap. The Media, The Fed, Big Tech and the Uniparty...all going down. They are self destructing, and it is rather fun to watch despite some short term pain. Stay the course patriots!





Thanks to Absolute 1776 for his awesome works, here is his link if you want to support him:

http://www.buymeacoffee.com/JTFAC1776







