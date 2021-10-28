EP 2669-6PM EPIC SMACKDOWN OF ATTORNEY GENERAL GARLAND DURING U.S. SENATE HEARING

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Special Guest: Bob Healey, the founder of GrillBlazer, the inventor of the GrillGun, creator of one of the most successful Kickstarter campaigns since Kickstarter began in 2009 - GrillBlazer - https://grillblazer.com/
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