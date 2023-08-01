Create New Account
Alex Jones: I Don’t Like Them Putting Chemicals In The Water That Turn The Friggin Frogs Gay!!
The Prisoner
"They give the troops special vaccines that are really nanotech that already reengineer their brains. Now, there it is, the gay bomb. Look it up for yourself … What do you think tap water is? It's a gay bomb, baby."

See Also - Gay Frogs (Alex Jones REMIX)

https://www.brighteon.com/ca677afc-9eea-4eac-a32c-5b88ce959b61
Mirrored - Just a Dude

