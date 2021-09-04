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Comirnaty crystalizes within 11 minutes of injection. Incredible video [translated into English]
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412 views • September 04, 2021
Incredible video from Germany of Comirnaty under the microscope. Within 11 minutes, it begins to crystalize. If this inoculation is like the others, within 11 minutes, it passes through the blood brain barrier and begins crystallization within the brain probably causing headaches and fogginess. I sped up sequences of this video five times so people can see what happens eventually inside the body.
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