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Rep. Stewart: Biden fails to deliver on promises to Americans
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80 views • September 29, 2021
Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah) is calling out Joe Biden and his administration for what the Republican says are his many failures. One America's Jasmin Hovey has more.
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