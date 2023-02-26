Tulsi Gabbard calls out the left for hiring by race: "They’re proud to be selecting people based on race... It’s based on genetics... Where do we see that connection? These are the very same core principles embodied by Nazism and Adolph Hitler."
Biden's efforts to hire women, minorities, LGBT+ etc for top administration roles makes him just like Hitler.
Source: https://twitter.com/i/status/1629277356140683266
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.