Tulsi Gabbard calls out the left for hiring by race: "They’re proud to be selecting people based on race... It’s based on genetics... Where do we see that connection? These are the very same core principles embodied by Nazism and Adolph Hitler."

Biden's efforts to hire women, minorities, LGBT+ etc for top administration roles makes him just like Hitler.



Source: https://twitter.com/i/status/1629277356140683266







