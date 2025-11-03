© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TA Newspaper (Full-Colour, Worldwide): tartariaaustralia.com
Subscribe worldwide via our website (homepage). Built by the community, for the community. Every subscriber can include free promos or ads for their services or business in each issue.
Current theme: “The Forbidden Lands Around the Earth.”
Submit to the paper: tartariaaustralia.com
Use the SUBMISSIONS section on the homepage — send articles, research, art, photos, poetry, ads, or discoveries. The more copy-ready, the better.
Merch (Updated Every 6 Months):
New T-shirt collections released twice a year — shop here: https://tartaria.dasautomat.com/
The Great De-Spelling Dictionary – Submissions Now Open: tartariaaustralia.com
We’re compiling a living dictionary of true language — splitting joined words, removing inversion, and restoring command codes. Even one example matters. Submit yours via the website (SUBMISSIONS). This will become a powerful community-built resource.
Contact & Postbox:
Contact & Postbox:
📮 Tartaria Australia c/o Kelly Jones
PO BOX 273, Maleny QLD 4552, Australia
My Backup Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA4JMZVDfYBLaGXMJB5g9zg
Join me on Spotify - https://bit.ly/TA-spotify
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/957678719348250
Join my channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSsz5hijS79cioRCJcZpW2A/join
Get Our Amazing Tee's Here - https://tartaria.dasautomat.com
Thank You ALL for all the help and support
Thank You All for being so Awesome
➡️ Please Like - Comment - Subscribe and Share ⬅️
Links
https://www.theage.com.au/national/vi...
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-05-1...
What secrets are buried beneath Melbourne and Sydney?
In “Buried - What Lies Beneath Melbourne and Sydney,” we uncover evidence of a hidden history that rewrites Australia’s past. Were these cities built on the ruins of a Tartarian Empire, erased by a mud flood?
From sunken buildings to mysterious layouts, could Melbourne and Sydney hide a pre-flood civilization?
Join @autodidactic999 to decode clues mainstream history ignores, connecting to our videos on Melbourne’s trams and Brisbane’s buried past. 🔔 Subscribe for weekly alternative history deep dives!
Comment: What do you think lies beneath these cities?
Share this video and check out our playlists on Tartaria, mud floods, and star forts!
We all know history is written by the victors which means at best we only get half the story and at worst much less. What we have now is His-Story we need to find our story.
Tartaria
Melbourne history
Sydney history
mud flood
free energy
frequency technology
fallen angels
Book of Enoch
alternative history
hidden history
Tartarian architecture
1800s Australia
conspiracy theories
pre-flood civilization
buried history
Unearth Melbourne and Sydney's hidden past. This video examines historical accounts
Shared from and subscribe to:
Autodidactic