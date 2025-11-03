BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Buried - What Lies Beneath Melbourne and Sydney
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5175 followers
162 views • 2 days ago

What secrets are buried beneath Melbourne and Sydney?

In “Buried - What Lies Beneath Melbourne and Sydney,” we uncover evidence of a hidden history that rewrites Australia’s past. Were these cities built on the ruins of a Tartarian Empire, erased by a mud flood?

From sunken buildings to mysterious layouts, could Melbourne and Sydney hide a pre-flood civilization?

Join @autodidactic999 to decode clues mainstream history ignores, connecting to our videos on Melbourne’s trams and Brisbane’s buried past. 🔔 Subscribe for weekly alternative history deep dives!

Comment: What do you think lies beneath these cities?

Share this video and check out our playlists on Tartaria, mud floods, and star forts!

We all know history is written by the victors which means at best we only get half the story and at worst much less. What we have now is His-Story we need to find our story.


Tartaria

Melbourne history

Sydney history

mud flood

free energy

frequency technology

fallen angels

Book of Enoch

alternative history

hidden history

Tartarian architecture

1800s Australia

conspiracy theories

pre-flood civilization

buried history

Unearth Melbourne and Sydney's hidden past. This video examines historical accounts


tartariaalternative historyold worldhistory reset
