Stargate Artificial Intelligence Launched Iran War on its Own
#5Slampig
127 views • 1 day ago

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/116194466123114966 


Oracle decided what targets were to be hit, was a split second decision made as soon as system had human control locked out. 


US Aircraft Carriers are set out as bait to start WW3. I was part of Wargaming sgaint Israelis my Father had me plot being the other side & I did desearch talking to Iranian Prisoners held under Monsanto Westover AFB tortured in undeground base during the US Embassy staff held hostage in Iran durring Jimmy Carter Reign. 


Israeli Intelligence took off air filters & drained engine oil out of Helicopters sent into Iran for rescue. I knew beforehand. Knowing it was a felony to not tell, I told. 


Pentagon has punished me ever since. 


I am #SvenVonErick on X.


I am shooting a movie based on real events on how to survive all of this. #WBNemesis


Please donate to movie.


1 706 740 9324


Steven G. Erickson

215 S. Broadway Suite 217

Salem, NH 03079 USA


politicsusconspiracy
