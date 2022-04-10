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MERMAIDS: DEADLY NEPHILIM OF THE SEA [Supernatural Prophecy Series]
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1596 views • April 10, 2022
#MERMAIDS #NEPHILIM #SUPERNATURAL
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION ⬇️⬇️⬇️]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: Mermaids are natural and spiritual demonic beings that fall under "Nephilim". They are demonic spirits that take advantage of sexual sin and drive people to shocking levels of sexual immorality, AND they are physical creatures that kill. They are the marine kingdom- demons who trap people in cycles of sexual sin until an individual is destroyed in body, mind and spirit. Mermaids will be caught all over the world to prove the truth of God's revelations, so that people see their real shape and repent. The Lord says mankind has forgotten the ancient truths and is too proud to repent, but seeing things from TV will make many change their mind. When it comes, remember the Lord who revealed it before the time.
" I tell you now before it come, so that when it comes to pass, you will believe that I am He." - (John 13:19)
STAY AWAY FROM SEXUAL IMMORALITY. Let God lead in all matters of marriage and what to do with the body. Don't be a casualty of the devil. In Noah's time people saw and believed, they suffered at the hands of these beings and cried out to God for help! The issue now is - Who will believe the report of the Lord? "THEY SHALL MINGLE THEMSELVES WITH THE SEED OF MEN; but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron doth not mingle with clay." - Daniel 2:43
Read this prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/07/aliens-mermaids-june-30-2021/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. Please don't use Cashapp (at this time). If using Paypal DO NOT send gift with "Purchase Protection", and please note somewhere in your message that it's a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ---- [email protected]
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SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION BOX CAREFULLY. Nephilim exist in many forms, they will raise their profile in the end times and be seen whether people previously believed in them or not. Sexual immorality, perversion, etc opens the door for these creatures to attack and afflict people- repent of these sins and live holy before the Lord. The price is very steep otherwise. The other prophecy mentioned in this video is here: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/12/13/they-will-tear-flesh-dec-13-2021/
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION ⬇️⬇️⬇️]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: Mermaids are natural and spiritual demonic beings that fall under "Nephilim". They are demonic spirits that take advantage of sexual sin and drive people to shocking levels of sexual immorality, AND they are physical creatures that kill. They are the marine kingdom- demons who trap people in cycles of sexual sin until an individual is destroyed in body, mind and spirit. Mermaids will be caught all over the world to prove the truth of God's revelations, so that people see their real shape and repent. The Lord says mankind has forgotten the ancient truths and is too proud to repent, but seeing things from TV will make many change their mind. When it comes, remember the Lord who revealed it before the time.
" I tell you now before it come, so that when it comes to pass, you will believe that I am He." - (John 13:19)
STAY AWAY FROM SEXUAL IMMORALITY. Let God lead in all matters of marriage and what to do with the body. Don't be a casualty of the devil. In Noah's time people saw and believed, they suffered at the hands of these beings and cried out to God for help! The issue now is - Who will believe the report of the Lord? "THEY SHALL MINGLE THEMSELVES WITH THE SEED OF MEN; but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron doth not mingle with clay." - Daniel 2:43
Read this prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/07/aliens-mermaids-june-30-2021/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. Please don't use Cashapp (at this time). If using Paypal DO NOT send gift with "Purchase Protection", and please note somewhere in your message that it's a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ---- [email protected]
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
----------------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION BOX CAREFULLY. Nephilim exist in many forms, they will raise their profile in the end times and be seen whether people previously believed in them or not. Sexual immorality, perversion, etc opens the door for these creatures to attack and afflict people- repent of these sins and live holy before the Lord. The price is very steep otherwise. The other prophecy mentioned in this video is here: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/12/13/they-will-tear-flesh-dec-13-2021/
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