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The Relax Sauna Difference Part 2
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8 views • September 01, 2020
Phil Wilson, President of Relax Saunas goes over his experience with the Relax sauna and what makes it different from other saunas. Read more about far infrared and the Relax sauna at https://relaxsaunas.com
Below is a transcription of the presentation;
"Hi my name is Philip Wilson. I've been using the Relax sauna every morning for about 16 years now. I use it almost every morning. I love it. I feel revitalized. Rejuvenated and tuned it. It gets me tuned in. I meditate in it. There are many other people who have a regimen similar to mine.
The Relax sauna has at least 20,000 satisfied users in the United States. We are very very pleased about the track record that we have. Many influential doctors and health professionals use and recommend the Relax sauna.The Relax sauna is the leader in far infrared saunas and also portable saunas. There is not portable sauna that can even compare with the Relax sauna.
The Relax sauna uses semiconductor chip technology and it generates a specific frequency between 4 and 14 Microns. Far-infrared this energy resonate with the water molecules in your body pulsates them increases your core temperature more than any other sauna because the energy we use is pure. When people buy a vitamin C tablet or a multivitamin or a mineral formula they always take what is the dose. People don't seem to realize it's sauna's are similar you say what is the dose of your sauna at 1500 watt. Well that's good that's great know others, seems to use more than nine hundred to a thousand watt. Yes that's true but what's more important. What is the percentage of far infrared energy of the 1500 watt. How much of it is far infrared energy. You will find it almost all of the energy coming out of the Relax sauna is between 4 and 14 microns.
The research that they did way back when they took 10 years to figure out how to do this this is no easy task. The Relax sauna company 20 years ago announced the discovery of a way to increase our to get far infrared energy to come out of the Relax sauna and it's about ninety-five 98% which is unheard of in the industry most I can only get about 30 to 50 to 60% of the energy coming out of their sauna to beat far infrared energy to hear something interesting. To know if there's a book called “Detoxify or Die” by Dr. Sherry Rogers. The whole book is a testament to the healing abilities of far infrared sauna. The people were almost on their deathbed. Some with chemical sensitivity problems, environmental health problems came to Dr. Sherry Rogers in the Syracuse New York area and she got their life turned around and many are alive today because of the far infrared. And her work she spawned an industry.
Now recently people have been talking about near infrared sauna they are taking research based on red light therapy. And near-infrared light therapy which is a totally a laser and led therapy it's a totally different therapy. A great therapy much research on it .They are then using near infrared light bulb in there saunas. The same ones that Kellogg used in his sanitarium, the same one they use at McDonald's for the the french fries. The same when they use on farms for animals. It has a benefit but nothing like far infrared energy from the Relax sauna. How do I know this? We have proof. There's a 2004 study in in Taiwan that was presented at the 2004 biophotonic conference Pacific Rim Biophotonic Conference in December 14th to 17th 2004. The research showed conclusively that the Relax sauna radiator used in our little lamp or actually it's it's 150 watt table lamp that the Relax sauna company provided. the companies took a 250 watt near-infrared lamp between 700 1000 nanometer Philips light bulb heat lamp and they did the relaxed on a generator of 150 watt and a 250 watt heat lamp from Philip totally 100% near-infrared between 700 nm. They discovered that the Relax sauna energy increased microcirculation way more and penetrated way deeper than the near infrared light bulb. You hear people saying near infrared penetrate more than far infrared.
People say what they want to say and a lot of people really believe that what they're saying is true. I say don't believe me. Don't believe anyone. Do the research. There's no research better than personal experience. When you go into the Relax sauna it feels good. People say will I had some good results with a near infrared sauna, great. Usually these people have not tried the Relax sauna. I would say the least if everyone 90% of the people comparing a near infrared sauna to the Relax sauna will find the Relax sauna works better, feels better and you get better results.
Read more at https://www.relaxsaunas.com/relax-sauna-difference.html
Below is a transcription of the presentation;
"Hi my name is Philip Wilson. I've been using the Relax sauna every morning for about 16 years now. I use it almost every morning. I love it. I feel revitalized. Rejuvenated and tuned it. It gets me tuned in. I meditate in it. There are many other people who have a regimen similar to mine.
The Relax sauna has at least 20,000 satisfied users in the United States. We are very very pleased about the track record that we have. Many influential doctors and health professionals use and recommend the Relax sauna.The Relax sauna is the leader in far infrared saunas and also portable saunas. There is not portable sauna that can even compare with the Relax sauna.
The Relax sauna uses semiconductor chip technology and it generates a specific frequency between 4 and 14 Microns. Far-infrared this energy resonate with the water molecules in your body pulsates them increases your core temperature more than any other sauna because the energy we use is pure. When people buy a vitamin C tablet or a multivitamin or a mineral formula they always take what is the dose. People don't seem to realize it's sauna's are similar you say what is the dose of your sauna at 1500 watt. Well that's good that's great know others, seems to use more than nine hundred to a thousand watt. Yes that's true but what's more important. What is the percentage of far infrared energy of the 1500 watt. How much of it is far infrared energy. You will find it almost all of the energy coming out of the Relax sauna is between 4 and 14 microns.
The research that they did way back when they took 10 years to figure out how to do this this is no easy task. The Relax sauna company 20 years ago announced the discovery of a way to increase our to get far infrared energy to come out of the Relax sauna and it's about ninety-five 98% which is unheard of in the industry most I can only get about 30 to 50 to 60% of the energy coming out of their sauna to beat far infrared energy to hear something interesting. To know if there's a book called “Detoxify or Die” by Dr. Sherry Rogers. The whole book is a testament to the healing abilities of far infrared sauna. The people were almost on their deathbed. Some with chemical sensitivity problems, environmental health problems came to Dr. Sherry Rogers in the Syracuse New York area and she got their life turned around and many are alive today because of the far infrared. And her work she spawned an industry.
Now recently people have been talking about near infrared sauna they are taking research based on red light therapy. And near-infrared light therapy which is a totally a laser and led therapy it's a totally different therapy. A great therapy much research on it .They are then using near infrared light bulb in there saunas. The same ones that Kellogg used in his sanitarium, the same one they use at McDonald's for the the french fries. The same when they use on farms for animals. It has a benefit but nothing like far infrared energy from the Relax sauna. How do I know this? We have proof. There's a 2004 study in in Taiwan that was presented at the 2004 biophotonic conference Pacific Rim Biophotonic Conference in December 14th to 17th 2004. The research showed conclusively that the Relax sauna radiator used in our little lamp or actually it's it's 150 watt table lamp that the Relax sauna company provided. the companies took a 250 watt near-infrared lamp between 700 1000 nanometer Philips light bulb heat lamp and they did the relaxed on a generator of 150 watt and a 250 watt heat lamp from Philip totally 100% near-infrared between 700 nm. They discovered that the Relax sauna energy increased microcirculation way more and penetrated way deeper than the near infrared light bulb. You hear people saying near infrared penetrate more than far infrared.
People say what they want to say and a lot of people really believe that what they're saying is true. I say don't believe me. Don't believe anyone. Do the research. There's no research better than personal experience. When you go into the Relax sauna it feels good. People say will I had some good results with a near infrared sauna, great. Usually these people have not tried the Relax sauna. I would say the least if everyone 90% of the people comparing a near infrared sauna to the Relax sauna will find the Relax sauna works better, feels better and you get better results.
Read more at https://www.relaxsaunas.com/relax-sauna-difference.html
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