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Abortion: from Apathy to Action
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10 views • October 20, 2021
Follow the journey of John Michener, Director of Oklahomans United for Life, from living in a Christian snow globe where everything was perfect to living in a world where parents murder their own children. Confronted and convicted by the hard reality of an American holocaust, he leaves behind nominal Christianity to become an evangelist and activist. You might see reflections of your own journey. You might see a journey that you need to begin. Presented at an Operation Save America national event.
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