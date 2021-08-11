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FULL SHOW - Hunter Biden: Russians Took Different Laptop With Videos Of 'Crazy Sex' Stuff
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181 views • August 11, 2021
Alex Jones starts off the broadcast in-studio with breaking news on vaccine mandates coming to teachers, the military, and now all of Los Angeles, California. Erin Olszewski joins to respond to the resignation of Andrew Cuomo and the continued lies about COVID and the vaccines. Stew Peters joins to talk about all the whistleblowers he’s talked to that are sounding the alarm about the COVID vaccines and the government medical tyranny that is forcing the human population into bondage. A new Hunter Biden laptop scandal emerges, as a leaked video of Hunter claiming that Russians also have a laptop of him with compromising sex videos. Owen also covers the fake infrastructure bill just passed by Congress.
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