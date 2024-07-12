Revelations from Jeremiah - Rh Negative Hybrid - Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/07/12/rh-negative-hybrid/





Jeremiah, a Milab and Alien Abductee, discusses the experiences he had in his formative years. He is Rh Negative and comes from a reptilian hybrid bloodline on both sides of his family. As a boy Jeremiah was befriended by a girl two years older than himself who was some form of entity possession. As a young man Jeremiah endured a supernatural rape experience after a night of heavy drinking. Jeremiah has seen a number of craft and different types of entities.





In Part 2 Jeremiah talks about his milab, off world and Earth experiences. He describes a handler of his who was not human and who took Jeremiah to underground facilities here on Earth and also brought him to large space stations. At both sites he saw Giants.