When You’ve Got A Losing Strategy Why Change It?, 3206

Queen Hillary and Sleepy Joe are two peas in the same pod.

It’s hard to believe how similar the 2020 Democratic strategy in the presidential election is to the 2016 strategy which is a very good thing.

Perhaps Hillary Clinton has convinced the Democratic Leadership Team (probably a double oxymoron there) that she won in 2016. Queen Hillary refused to concede on election night even though it wasn’t close and still believes that she won.

Reconciling that with the fact that she has not been living in the White House for the past four years might be tough for some people, but for over 40 years now she has been promoting the lie that she has a good marriage, so ignoring reality is nothing new for Queen Hillary.

For whatever reason the Democrats are following the same pattern. First they nominate a tired, worn out, boring, candidate who has some ailment that, nobody will talk about, and so therefore is completely controllable.

Then after nominating that candidate, they hide the candidate away so that the public won’t be able to figure out what is wrong, won’t be bored to tears, won’t be insulted by their slip ups, and may vote for the candidate because he is not in this case Donald Trump.

While campaigning for the presidency in 2016 Hillary Clinton went 275 days without holding a single press conference or ever talking to the reporters following her campaign, in something called a press gaggle.

On Sept. 6, 2016 Queen Hillary let some reporters kiss her hand and bring her tea. Because the press is so hard on Democrats, never giving them a break and treating both sides equally - The New York Times declared that answering a couple of questions was an official “Press Conference.” This is like calling the Major League players throwing a ball around, an official baseball game.

It was absurd on its face, but The New York Times controls the media in this country, so it was an official press conference, even though Hillary Clinton walked off after the first question of any merit.

Some candidates talk to the press travelling with them on a regular basis, a couple of times a day. A lot of it is off the record, but the idea is to give the press an opportunity to get to know the candidate and feel like they are on the inside of the inside information.

President Donald Trump takes questions constantly from reporters. Despite what the mainstream media writes about him, he is the most open and accessible president this country has had possibly since John F. Kennedy.

But now Uncle Joe is doing the same thing Queen Hillary did. His handlers can still prop Joe up and have him read a speech. But every time Old Joe tries to answer a few questions, he gets confused or says something so cruel and often racist that were he a Republican it would ended his campaign.

Imagine if Trump, accused a black reporter of being a drug addict.

But the Democratic strategy is the same as it was in 2016 which is extremely frustrating but also great for Republicans. Uncle Joe is going to be trotted out periodically to read whatever his handlers put on the teleprompter and will be ushered off the stage before he starts trying to interact with the press.

But the handlers are going to have a problem with old senile Uncle Joe, because he actually likes people and thinks he does a good job answering questions.

Queen Hillary was easy, she hated just about everybody because in her opinion she was smarter than - and just overall better than - everyone else in the world. There was no problem telling her not to talk to people, she was delighted and was also too sick to argue. She couldn’t even go for a short walk in the park in New York without collapsing.

Uncle Joe loves to mix it up with people. He likes to get out and glad hand, rub the shoulders of young women, smell their hair and smile.

His handlers have already gotten between Sleepy Joe and the press to push them out of the way. However it’s just possible that before this is over the press will refuse to be pushed out of the room where they have every right to be … uhh … no, that’s a fantasy.



But it is possible that Sleepy Joe will insist that he get to take a few questions. That’s when the fun begins.

The Democratic strategy is the same, “Don’t let the American people see how