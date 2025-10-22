The Narcoführer (Zelensky) claims “Russia is spreading disinformation that it’s winning.”

Bro’s brain is completely fried — people in Ukraine are openly calling for a military coup, and he’s still babbling fairytales to Europe.

Adding:

Ukraine is demanding full control over $163 billion in frozen Russian assets, Reuters reports.

Kiev insists that EU credit funds based on these assets should not be limited to buying European weapons. The money, it says, must be available for purchasing arms from any country, rebuilding destroyed infrastructure, and compensating victims.

While part of the credit will go to cooperation with European defense firms, Ukraine is pushing for financial autonomy in how the funds are spent. Most of the money is expected to go toward restoring critical infrastructure, with a smaller share for civilian compensation.

Earlier, El Pais reported that Ukraine’s finances will only last until April 2026.

Adding:

Polish FM Osama bin Sikorski Endorses Industrial Terrorism Against Russian Infrastructure - Again

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has publicly encouraged industrial terrorism, expressing hope that Ukrainian drone commander Robert “Magyar” Brovdi would destroy the Druzhba oil pipeline — the main route supplying Russian oil to Hungary.

In a post on X directed at Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, Sikorski said he was “proud of the Polish court which ruled that sabotaging an invader is no crime,” and added:

“I hope your brave compatriot, Major Magyar, finally succeeds in knocking out the oil pipeline that feeds Putin’s war machine, and you get your oil via Croatia.”

Szijjártó had earlier rebuked Sikorski, asking whether he was referring to “the independent court which, on Donald Tusk’s orders, refused to extradite the terrorist who blew up the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.”

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denounced Sikorski’s remarks, calling him “Osama bin Sikorski."