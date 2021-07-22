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The Secret About Polyamory: What They Won’t Tell You!
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82 views • July 22, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3213/sexual-market-value-olympics-call-in-show-february-19th-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3213-sexual-market-value-olympics-call-in-show-february-19th-2016
Question: “I am a 27-year-old in love. The girl I love is into polyamory and has a hard time sticking to one guy. She is only 21 and is therefore younger than me. I refuse to degrade myself as a man and as her elder by ending up as "just another guy". The logical, experienced side of me says she is a "no go", but I have a hard time restraining my emotions and desires. Should I confess my true feelings to this young woman, or should I walk away with dignity and "go my own way" until either she is older and more mature, or until an opportunity presents itself to enrapture her? Or should I write her off altogether as toxic?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3213-sexual-market-value-olympics-call-in-show-february-19th-2016
Question: “I am a 27-year-old in love. The girl I love is into polyamory and has a hard time sticking to one guy. She is only 21 and is therefore younger than me. I refuse to degrade myself as a man and as her elder by ending up as "just another guy". The logical, experienced side of me says she is a "no go", but I have a hard time restraining my emotions and desires. Should I confess my true feelings to this young woman, or should I walk away with dignity and "go my own way" until either she is older and more mature, or until an opportunity presents itself to enrapture her? Or should I write her off altogether as toxic?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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