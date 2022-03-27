IS THERE WITCHCRAFT IN THE CHURCH? 1 Samuel 15:23; 2 Chron 33:6; Gala 5:20, 20220327

IS THERE WITCHCRAFT IN THE CHURCH?

1 Samuel 15:23; 2 Chron 33:6; Gala 5:20, Sunday, March 27, 2022



1 Samuel 15:23

For rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft, and stubbornness is as iniquity and idolatry. Because thou hast rejected the word of the LORD, he hath also rejected thee from being king.

2 Kings 9:22

And it came to pass, when Joram saw Jehu, that he said, Is it peace, Jehu? And he answered, What peace, so long as the whoredoms of thy mother Jezebel and her witchcrafts are so many?

2 Chronicles 33:6

And he caused his children to pass through the fire in the valley of the son of Hinnom: also he observed times, and used enchantments, and used witchcraft, and dealt with a familiar spirit, and with wizards: he wrought much evil in the sight of the LORD, to provoke him to anger.

Micah 5:12

and I will cut off witchcrafts out of thine hand; and thou shalt have no more soothsayers:

Nahum 3:4

because of the multitude of the whoredoms of the wellfavoured harlot, the mistress of witchcrafts, that selleth nations through her whoredoms, and families through her witchcrafts.

Galatians 5:20

idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, AKJV

20 idolatry, sorcery, hatred, contentions, jealousies, outbursts of wrath, selfish ambitions, dissensions, heresies - NKJV

GOD reveals to the Christian that we must review our faith to determine whether or not we are advancing, 2 Corinthians 13:5?

5 Examine yourselves, whether ye be in the faith; prove your own selves. Know ye not your own selves, how that Jesus Christ is in you, except ye be reprobates? Amen!

If we were not, did we seek GOD’s forgiveness to renew our obedience to His Word? Also, we learned that even the Commander Joshua, who had witnessed and proved obedience and faith toward GOD for 40 years, was exhorted in Joshua 1:1-9 to continue to diligently study GOD’s Word day and night and obey them to be successful?

Then, in the New Testament, the great Apostle Paul reminded his fellow Apostle Barnabas that they should return to the Churches they had preached and planted and see how they were doing. Finally, we were challenged on how we would respond if someone questioned our Christian faith? Would we humbly respond in obedience to 1 Peter 3:15:

But sanctify the LORD God in your hearts, and be ready always to give an answer to every man that asketh you a reason of the hope that is in you with meekness and fear.

If the Apostles challenged the Christians, then we can and must challenge every FCG Church member and other Christians on the level of their spiritual ladder.

The title for our sermon today is not about conspiracy theory. Rather, it is a very serious spiritual matter. GOD’s Holy Word reminds Christians that since the creation of the world, we have been constantly fighting against the Devil and his evil spirits or demons, the world, and the flesh (2 Corinthians 4:3-4; Ephesians 6:10-18; 1 John 2:15-17).

The question is: Are we winning the battle or have pushed it aside due to the cares of this world, and are not fighting any spiritual battles at all? But thanks be to GOD, because we have just prayed to GOD in the name of our LORD Jesus Christ, and we know He has accepted it at the Throne of Grace. My pastoral prayer is that we would experience a growing and deeper knowledge of GOD’s Word as revealed to us in Ephesians 3:17-19 and claim the blessings in the AKJV Scriptures:

17 that Christ may dwell in your hearts by faith; that ye, being rooted and grounded in love, 18 may be able to comprehend with all saints what is the breadth, and length, and depth, and height; 19 and to know the love of Christ, which passeth knowledge, that ye might be filled with all the fulness of God. Amen!