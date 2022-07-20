Stew Peters Full Show: Martial Law RED ALERT

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Martial Law RED ALERT, Surveillance State Inc, Massive Fraud in Michigan, Jab Lawsuits Begin, The Stew Peters Show has a new show that will blow your MIND!
Joshua Yoder joins to talk about the FAA incentivizing & mandating airlines to comply to their vaccine agenda & are hiding the TRUE side effects of the clot-shot!
Stephanie Lambert has found incredible data showing election fraud in the state of Michigan, and believes that the Trump votes of 2016 are vindicated!
Ammon Bundy is running for Governor in Idaho, & he joins to speak out about the corrupt system that overreaches on everything that we own in America, & how we can navigate our elections within this fake, Globalist system that we live in!
Maria Zeee joins to talk about how New South Whales, Australia has just paid $5.5 BILLION to go towards a “stronger” police force.