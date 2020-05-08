© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tom Cruise Elon Musk & NASA Making SpaceX Movie On International Space Station.
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • May 08, 2020
Space may be the final frontier but it's made in a Hollywood basement (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
NASA confirms Tom Cruise will make movie aboard International Space Station
And SpaceX head Elon Musk seems on board with the idea too. "Should be a lot of fun!"
Get ready for a film concept that's out of this world. Actor Tom Cruise and Elon Musk's SpaceX are working with NASA to shoot an action film in outer space. Representatives for Cruise and SpaceX didn't immediately respond to requests for comment, but NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed the news Tuesday in a tweet.
"NASA is excited to work with Tom Cruise on a film aboard the space station!" he wrote. "We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make NASA ambitious plans a reality." Read full post: https://www.cnet.com/news/nasa-confirms-tom-cruise-will-make-movie-aboard-international-space-station/
NASA confirms Tom Cruise will make movie aboard International Space Station
And SpaceX head Elon Musk seems on board with the idea too. "Should be a lot of fun!"
Get ready for a film concept that's out of this world. Actor Tom Cruise and Elon Musk's SpaceX are working with NASA to shoot an action film in outer space. Representatives for Cruise and SpaceX didn't immediately respond to requests for comment, but NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed the news Tuesday in a tweet.
"NASA is excited to work with Tom Cruise on a film aboard the space station!" he wrote. "We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make NASA ambitious plans a reality." Read full post: https://www.cnet.com/news/nasa-confirms-tom-cruise-will-make-movie-aboard-international-space-station/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.