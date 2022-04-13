© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Bill Gates, you're not welcome here" Anti-globalism rally targets Microsoft founder
Follow
3
Share
Report
416 views • April 13, 2022
Rebel News.
The conference, which also features Elon Musk and Al Gore, runs from from April 10-April 14.
Visit Rebel News for more on this story ► https://rebelne.ws/3rnz9BD
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10ro5b-bill-gates-youre-not-welcome-here-anti-globalism-rally-targets-microsoft-fo.html
The conference, which also features Elon Musk and Al Gore, runs from from April 10-April 14.
Visit Rebel News for more on this story ► https://rebelne.ws/3rnz9BD
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10ro5b-bill-gates-youre-not-welcome-here-anti-globalism-rally-targets-microsoft-fo.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.