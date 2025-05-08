Michael Pitt Arrested: Actor Faces Sexual Assault & Strangulation Charges | News Plus Globe

Hollywood actor Michael Pitt, best known for his roles in Boardwalk Empire and Dawson’s Creek, has been arrested and indicted on nine serious criminal charges, including sexual assault, attempted assault, and strangulation. The alleged incidents took place between 2020 and 2021. Pitt has pleaded not guilty and is set to appear in court again on June 17th.





In this video, News Plus Globe breaks down the charges, his legal response, and what this could mean for his career.





If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or sexual violence, help is available.





