Israel, Iran, Who Made Trump do it?

March 19, 2026 - Did Trump jump the gun? Did Israel make him do it? Let’s look at the arguments and the “fly in the ointment,” Joe Kent, who is blaming Trump and Israel—and probably lying and leaking to Tucker and others.





Thanks for watching and praying!





Click here for the full-length video of my interview with Kristi Leigh “I’ve Fallen for Another Conspiracy Theory and I can’t get Up!

https://lindelltv.com/ive-fallen-for-another-conspiracy-theory-and-i-cant-get-up/?channel=4751





Don’t miss this! Epstein, Pizza Gate and QAnon - Lori’s interview with Kristi Leigh

https://lindelltv.com/q-pizzagate-vindicated-they-died-for-this-truth/?channel=4751





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