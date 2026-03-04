“Please do not rely on US govt for assisted departure or evacuation…” - no help

“Please do not rely on the US government for assisted departure or evacuation…”

A funny thing happens if Americans call the State Department number that Narco Rubio and Supreme Leader Donald were promoting for Americans stuck in the Middle East.

The State Department screw-up is amazing. It really seems like they thought this would be like Venezuela.

Adding, from X post:

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi:

When complex nuclear negotiations are treated like a real estate transaction, and when big lies cloud realities, unrealistic expectations can never be met.