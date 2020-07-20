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This Woman Left Her Country, Left Her Husband, Coming to the US to get the Truth Out. Mad Respect!
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68 views • July 20, 2020
Hong Kong scientist Dr. Li-Meng Yan believes the Chinese government knew about the novel coronavirus well before it claimed it did; reaction from Gordon Chang, author of 'The Coming Collapse of China
Father God Protect that woman and her relatives and the other Doctors and Scientist that are with her. Let the truth be known all over the world. Even Protect her from the evil ones that are in the U.S. In Y'Shuah's Name!🙏
Father God Protect that woman and her relatives and the other Doctors and Scientist that are with her. Let the truth be known all over the world. Even Protect her from the evil ones that are in the U.S. In Y'Shuah's Name!🙏
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