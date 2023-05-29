Quo Vadis

May 28, 2023

In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for May 26, 2023

Beloved children, receive My Blessing.

I FEED THEM WITH MY WILL WHEN THEY INVOKE ME.





INVOKE MY HOLY SPIRIT WHEN YOU WORK AND ACT, AND ASK HIM TO pour out BLESSINGS, not only on you and your families, but on all of humanity, so that you reinforce Faith in Me and do not go back to falling prey to false ideologies that seek My children so that you lose your soul





They live in uncertainty due to the lack of faith in My Providence, lack of faith in My Protection, and a lack of faith in My Help.





How many in their arrogance shut down reason and thought to deny My Calls!





How many like the doctors of the law deny My Calls towards the conversion of My children and in their foolishness, publicly call Me a liar, alarmist and apocalyptic!





Whoever does not live the Apocalypse in his life, how will he know how to distinguish between the Truth and the deceit of the Antichrist that moves him to disobedience, to not obey or live the Magisterium of My Church as is My Will?





Those who do not know the Apocalypse will deny everything on Earth, they will be foolish and a persecutor of My Calls.





Beloved children, you live in the uncertainty of events because you do not accept that you are already moved towards the cliff by the earthly power that, united, makes the decisions to lead you towards chaos with the collapse of the great attachment of the human creature: THE ECONOMY.





THE ENTIRE ECONOMY OF THE WORLD WILL BE CHANGED , what they use to buy and sell today will not be accepted so that they are supplied with food and with what they need to survive. Because of this, I have called you to Faith in Me and in My Mother, who has provided you with medicines to fight the diseases that are coming.





UNFORTUNATELY, THEY CONTINUE TO BE DEAF.





THESE DISEASES WILL NOT BE FIGHTED WITH KNOWN MEDICINES, BUT THEY WILL REACT TO WHAT MY HOUSE HAS MADE THEM KNOWN.





Wake up children!





DO NOT SET YOUR FUTURE ON DATES, BUT PREPARE YOURSELVES AND LOOK FOR ME IN CONFESSION AND IN THE COMMUNION OF MY BODY AND MY BLOOD IN THE EUCHARIST.





They watch nature pounce on countries across the land, without even being moved by conscience.





Pray, My children, pray for Mexico, Chile, Ecuador and Colombia, they are shaken.





Pray My children, pray for Central America and Panama are strongly shaken.





Pray for Australia, it suffers great devastation.





Pray children, pray, so many sleeping volcanoes wake up causing serious human losses.





This is due to the foolishness of some leaders who fail to alert My children.





Pray children, pray, the earth continues to tremble at one point or another: Asia suffers, as does Europe in the least expected areas.





The war advances and a mistake will awaken the fight of man against man, the fight disguised as possession of power.





My Beloved People, Argentina suffers unexpectedly and Brazil suffers in its heart.





My children, I love you. I remain attentive to help them, they will not be abandoned by Me.





I have ordered My beloved Saint Michael the Archangel and his Legions to fight against the Devil and not allow him to destroy them emotionally, so they will be creatures that comply with the First Commandment.





I protect them, I help them, I speak to them so that they reinforce what they already know.





Store water inside the home.





Be reflections of My Peace and in peace give yourselves to your brother, help the helpless.





Be cautious when speaking, as they are watching you with some bad intentions.





Unite fraternally and forgive each other from the heart.





THE FIGHT IS FOR THE SOULS, DO NOT ALLOW THEM TO TAKE YOU AWAY FROM ME.





STAND FIRM AND I YOUR LORD AND YOUR GOD WILL FREE YOU FROM ALL EVIL.





I bless you with My Fatherly Love.





Your Jesus.





The following COMMENTARY comes FROM LUZ de MARÍA:





Brothers and Sisters:





Our beloved Lord loves us and therefore alerts us at all times.





Let us be salt of the earth, so that, like Christ, the priority is souls.





Serious emergency situations are experienced throughout the Earth, unexpectedly taking human creatures.

Let's prepare ourselves spiritually and with what Heaven asks of us.

Let's be love and truth.

Amen.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1n98fDxKv0