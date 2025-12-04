BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Princess of Peptides, it’s not a Movie, it’s about Well-Being
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
3 days ago

I have been told by a respected healer that nearly all sickness and dis-ease can be cured. Though there are things that currently cannot be fixed as well. Birth defects, brain injuries, impaired intellectual development, etc. I have also been informed by a number of doctors that pharmaceutical drugs have never cured anyone of anything. When I protested this and pointed to antibiotics, they conceded that this drug will in fact knock-out infections most of the time. They also directed me to look at the word antibiotic. It means “against life”. It is not only the infection that gets destroyed, but also the good things which the gut requires for good health! The microbiome is more important to well-being than most people comprehend. It plays a crucial role.

But the most important idea is that in order for the body to heal itself, it must have access to the nutrition and building blocks of life needed for self-repair. This episode is about peptides which are growing in popularity by leaps and bounds. Unfortunately, so is the censorship and smear campaigns that often follow a rise in popularity around beneficial ideas and processes outside the medical industry.

Are the days of petroleum-based pharmaceutical drugs, which mask symptoms instead of addressing root causes, coming to an end?

healthsciencehealingmedicineamino acidsbiohackingalternativealternative healthpeptidesinjectablesbioregulators
